Scented tobacco worth Rs 3.81 lakh seized in Nagpur

A joint team of police and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) raided a godown near the Timki Hanuman Mandir here and seized illegally stocked scented tobacco worth Rs 3.81 lakh on Saturday, officials said.

Two persons including the owner of the godown were arrested under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act and the IPC, they added.

