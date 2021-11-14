Left Menu

India reports 11,271 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest since March 2020

India reported the lowest COVID-19 active caseload since March 2020 with the tally at 1,35,918, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 10:48 IST
India reports 11,271 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest since March 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported the lowest COVID-19 active caseload since March 2020 with the tally at 1,35,918, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday. "Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.39 per cent- lowest in 17 months (522 days)," the ministry said.

As many as 11,271 new COVID-19 cases and 285 Covid deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the virus has now reached 4,63,530, the ministry informed. Of these, Kerala reported 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths.

As per a press release of the ministry, 12,55,904 Covid tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 62.37 Crore (62,37,51,344) COVID-19 tests. "While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days now," the ministry said.

"The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.90 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and below 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days now," it added. With the recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, has risen to 3,38,37,859.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent. As many as 57,43,840 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administrated in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 1,14,65,001 sessions, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now exceeded 112.01 Crore (1,12,01,03,225) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021