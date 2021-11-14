Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 15:23 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported.
Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted the resignation of his cabinet on Nov. 8.
