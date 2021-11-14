Shah promises action on AP-Telangana assets division

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a little cheer to Andhra Pradesh, directing the central ministries concerned to prepare an action plan within a month for division of assets between AP and Telangana in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Home Minister gave this directive on plea made by AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting here.

Amit Shah, however, did not respond to the Chief Minister’s plea for grant of special category status to the state, official sources who attended the meeting said.

In his inaugural address, the CM asked the Centre to complete the legal division of assets valued approximately at Rs 1,42,601 crore, as listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the APRA, 2014.

“The Home Minister responded positively to this and asked the Central ministries concerned to prepare an action plan in a month to go ahead with the process,” the official sources said.

The Home Minister also agreed to bear full cost for establishing a state-of-the-art Greyhounds Training Centre in Visakhapatnam district.

He wanted the state government to allot suitable land for that.

The state government proposed to set up the Greyhounds Training Centre at a cost of Rs 858.37 crore but the Centre sanctioned only Rs 219.16 crore for it. The Centre so far released only Rs 9.08 crore, way back in 2018-19.

The state requested the Centre to sanction the balance Rs 639.21 crore as well. The central government sought encumbrance-free land for the project, along with requisite clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The state was ready to hand over possession of the land.

“The Union Home Minister accepted the Chief Minister’s request and sanction full funds for the Greyhounds centre,” the official sources said.

