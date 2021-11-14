Left Menu

BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation

BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive, while Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, without commenting specifically on the British luxury sportscar maker. German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested in buying McLaren Automotive, without specifying its sources.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:53 IST
BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation

BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive, while Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, without commenting specifically on the British luxury sportscar maker.

German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested in buying McLaren Automotive, without specifying its sources. Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, Automobilwoche said.

BMW told Reuters by phone that the report was wrong. Audi said in an email that it regularly considers different cooperation opportunities, but it did not comment on the specific case of McLaren.

