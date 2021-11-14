EAM Jaishankar meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, talks comprehensive strategic ties

Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed with him the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Jaishankar, who arrived in the UAE on Saturday, said that he is "deeply honoured" to meet the Crown Prince.

"Deeply honoured to call on HH @MohamedBinZayed. Value his continued guidance in development of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the minister said on Twitter.

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sheikh Mohamed, and his best wishes of more progress and prosperity for the UAE and further development for bilateral ties, Gulf News reported.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reciprocated his greetings to the Prime Minister of India and wished more development, progress and stability for the friendly people of India, it said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and India and ways to boost them in the best interest of the two friendly peoples, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Sarang aerobatics team and the Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased their flying skills on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Five Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALHs) of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team and three LCA Tejas aircraft are participating in the show that will conclude on Thursday.

The IAF has been invited to the Dubai Airshow by the UAE government to perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, the Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan.

While the Sarang team of the IAF has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Suryakiran team and the Tejas aircraft are displaying their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvre for the first time in the gulf nation, according to officials.

