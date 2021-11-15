soccer-Kenya's top football official to be detained for 14 days amid corruption investigation
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
A Kenyan court on Monday allowed police to detain Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), for 14 days to allow for an investigation into allegations of corruption.
Police arrested Mwendwa on Friday, the day after the sports ministry announced a caretaker committee would run the federation for six months while authorities investigate allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenyan
- sports ministry
- Nick Mwendwa
Advertisement