UK says Russian anti-satellite missile test shows disregard for space security
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 02:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.
"This destructive anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows a complete disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space," Wallace said in a post tweeted by the defence ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Wallace
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Ben Wallace
Advertisement