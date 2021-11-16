Hong Kong police evacuate 32 people from court, deploy explosive experts
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:55 IST
Country: China
- China
Hong Kong police evacuated 32 people from the city's West Kowloon Court and deployed explosive disposal experts, they said on Tuesday.
Police said they were responding to reports from court staff but gave no further details.
