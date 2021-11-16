Left Menu

Doctor injured in Hyderpora encounter succumbs to injuries

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in the firing by militants.The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. Search is still going on, Kumar tweeted.However, the family claimed that Bhat had no links to militancy.The PDP has demanded investigation into the matter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:41 IST
Doctor injured in Hyderpora encounter succumbs to injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the Hyderpora encounter here rose to four after a doctor injured in the firing succumbed to injuries early Tuesday, police officials said.

Mudasir Gul, believed to be a dental surgeon, was injured in the firing by terrorists on Monday.

Police have said two terrorists and a terror associate were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora Bypass here last evening. One of the slain was Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a resident of Old Barzulla locality. Bhat owned a hardware store and a cement dealership near the scene of the encounter. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in the firing by militants.

''The house owner who was injured in the terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. #Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a #terror associate. Search is still going on,'' Kumar tweeted.

However, the family claimed that Bhat had no links to militancy.

The PDP has demanded an investigation into the matter. ''These allegations are grave and merit speedy investigation. The least @JmuKmrPolice could do is hand over the dead body to the family for a decent burial. Are even dead ones a threat to peace now?'' the party tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021