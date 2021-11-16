Left Menu

Odisha Police arrest 3,488 fugitives in 10 days

Updated: 16-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Police in a special drive has arrested 3,488 fugitives in 10-days, official sources said on Tuesday.

The police launched a special warrant drive between November 5 and November 14, during which the non-bailable warrants were executed. This includes 2,392 warrants/arrests in GR cases, 400 warrants/arrests in sessions trial cases, and 696 warrants/arrests in other cases.

Maximum 592 warrants were executed by arrests in Balasore district followed by 551 in Ganjam district and 516 in Khurda district.

DGP Abhay said the performances of these SPs were appreciated by the issue of commendation letter. During this warrant drive 2,648 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were otherwise disposed of, he said.

''Odisha Police committed to catching all fugitives evading the process of law and produced them before the court,'' the DGP told reporters, adding that the state police had launched a special drive for the execution of non-bailable warrants.

Many persons who are accused, suspects, and are facing trials, skip it or jump the bail duration. Among them, many fail to appear at court during the hearing of cases. Under such circumstances, the court issues non-bailable warrants against such people, he said.

