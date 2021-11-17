Left Menu

Sudan to release all political detainees including ousted PM Hamdok -member of the ruling council

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:17 IST
Sudan will release all political detainees including ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok within a day or two, Malik Agar, member of the country's ruling Sovereign Council, told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday.

Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover Oct. 25.

