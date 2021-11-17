Left Menu

Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the party has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation in the Rafale deal.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-11-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 09:38 IST
Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal
Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the party has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation in the Rafale deal. "Facts have come to light after the supreme court quashed some private petitions. These facts pertain to the fact that CBI was in possession of some documents pointing to the role of some middlemen in the Rafale deal," Khera alleged.

"The ED has recovered more documents, has recovered some incriminating documents from this middlemen on March 26, 2019. All this happened after the quashing of Supreme Court petitions," he claimed. "Therefore in the light of these new facts that have come out, we are demanding a JPC, an independent investigation in the role of several important people including the Prime Minister in Rafale deal," he alleged.

Congress has said that the UPA government had negotiated the purchase of one Rafale fighter aircraft including transfer of technology for Rs 526.10 crore after an international tender for procuring 126 aircraft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021