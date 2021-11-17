Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the party has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation in the Rafale deal. "Facts have come to light after the supreme court quashed some private petitions. These facts pertain to the fact that CBI was in possession of some documents pointing to the role of some middlemen in the Rafale deal," Khera alleged.

"The ED has recovered more documents, has recovered some incriminating documents from this middlemen on March 26, 2019. All this happened after the quashing of Supreme Court petitions," he claimed. "Therefore in the light of these new facts that have come out, we are demanding a JPC, an independent investigation in the role of several important people including the Prime Minister in Rafale deal," he alleged.

Congress has said that the UPA government had negotiated the purchase of one Rafale fighter aircraft including transfer of technology for Rs 526.10 crore after an international tender for procuring 126 aircraft. (ANI)

