Left Menu

Rajasthan police officer, constables suspended in drugs, extortion cases

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:54 IST
Rajasthan police officer, constables suspended in drugs, extortion cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer and three constables from Barloot police station here were suspended after they allegedly let off a drug smuggler, along with 141 kg poppy husk they seized from him, in exchange for Rs 10 lakh, according to an official.

In two other cases, two constables were suspended for extorting money from traders during Diwali, while the staff of an entire police post was sent to police lines as punishment for not cracking the whip against illegal liquor trade close to the post.

All three cases were reported in Sirohi, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav said he took disciplinary action against Barloot Station House Officer Seema Jhakar and constables, Om Prakash, Hanuman, and Suresh after the allegations against them were found to be prima facie true in his preliminary investigation.

''The police had seized a vehicle on November 14 evening and 141 kg poppy husk had been recovered from it. The smuggler fled away, taking advantage of darkness as the police used tire busters to stop the vehicle,'' he said.

''But it was later learned that the police struck a deal with the smuggler for Rs 10 lakh. The police sent out a message to the smuggler about the deal. CCTV cameras installed at a hotel have recorded the execution of this deal,'' Yadav said, adding his preliminary investigation, too, held Jhakar and the three constables guilty.

Further investigation of this case has been handed over to Circle Officer Madan Singh, he said.

In another case, two constables were suspended after videos of them extorting money from traders and shopkeepers during Diwali surfaced. In the third case, the entire staff of the Bhatana police post was sent to police lines after the excise department busted the sale of illicit liquor close to the post. Sirohi had in the recent past earned notoriety for the connivance of police with smugglers, especially with those in the illicit liquor trade.

Former SP of Sirohi Himmat Abhilash Tak was suspended after an investigation established his role as a facilitator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021