Left Menu

100 per cent COVID vaccination for eligible population by Nov 30, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh has administered over one crore doses of COVID vaccine and the entire eligible population of the state will be vaccinated by November 30, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:06 IST
100 per cent COVID vaccination for eligible population by Nov 30, says Himachal CM
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has administered over one crore doses of COVID vaccine and the entire eligible population of the state will be vaccinated by November 30, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday. It has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose COVID vaccine to its eligible population, Thakur further said.

Addressing an event, the chief minister said, "The state covered its population with the first dose before any other state in the country. I thank the people. So far for the second dose is concerned, the state has achieved 75 per cent target and 100 per cent vaccination for eligible population will be achieved by November 30. I am confident that the nation will come out of the COVID crisis soon and lead a normal life." He said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to visit Shimla on December 4 and by that period the state would have achieved the 100 per cent vaccination target for both doses.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, as many as 67,82,042 vaccine doses have been administered in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021