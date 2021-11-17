CRPF sends 2 women platoons to Lakshadweep
Two women platoons of the CRPF, comprising about 60 personnel, have been provided to the Lakshadweep administration for law and order duties, officials said on Wednesday.
They said the personnel were being sent on the request of the archipelago's administration and on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has six all-women battalions in its establishment. They are regularly deployed for law and order and crowd control duties across the country.
The strength of each battalion is about 1,000 personnel.
