NIA conducts searches in case of explosions at school near Assam-Mizoram border

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches in case of explosions at Pakua Punjee LP School near the Assam-Mizoram border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches in case of explosions at Pakua Punjee LP School near the Assam-Mizoram border. As per an official statement from the agency, the searches were conducted on November 16 at the premises of three suspects under Ramnathpur Police Station, District Hailakandi, Assam in connection with the case.

NIA said that the case relates to two explosions, one in the area of Pakua Punjee LP School and another near the house of one Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on August 13, 2021. "During the searches conducted yesterday, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized. Further investigation in the case continues," the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

