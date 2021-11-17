Left Menu

Cabinet decision of providing mobile services to villages will take fruits of technology to aspirational districts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet's decision of providing mobile services to over 7,000 villages will take the fruits of technology to aspirational districts across five states and will also contribute to social empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:47 IST
Cabinet decision of providing mobile services to villages will take fruits of technology to aspirational districts: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet's decision of providing mobile services to over 7,000 villages will take the fruits of technology to aspirational districts across five states and will also contribute to social empowerment. "An important Cabinet decision, which will take the fruits of technology to our Aspirational Districts across five states and contribute to social empowerment," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the provision of mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts across five states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. As per an official release, the decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. "The project envisages to provide 4G based mobile services in the 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 aspirational districts across the said five states at an estimated cost of implementation about Rs 6,466 crore including operational expenses for 5 years," the release said.

"The project would be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement and likely to be completed by November 23," it added. The Prime Minister also that the Cabinet's decision on expanding the roads network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the Northeast as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

"A good road network brings with it several benefits. Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to expanding our roads network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the Northeast as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism," the PM tweeted. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also gave its approval to the proposals of Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II upto September, 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works. The CCEA also approved continuation of Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) upto March, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021