Left Menu

Press Council seeks Tripura govt comments on arrest of two women journalists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:46 IST
Press Council seeks Tripura govt comments on arrest of two women journalists
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday took cognizance of the arrest of two women journalists by the Tripura Police and called for the state government's comments on the matter.

Chairman of the council Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has viewed it with “grave concern”, the PCI said in a statement.

Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha from the HW News Network, who came to Tripura to write on the recent communal incidents, were detained by the Assam Police at Karimganj's Neelam Bazar, close to the Assam-Tripura border, on Sunday.

Later, they were brought to Tripura and formally arrested on Monday morning on charges of posting inflammatory and fake news on social media.

The two were, however, released on bail later on Monday.

''It has come to the notice of the Press Council of India that Swarna Jha and Samridhi Sakunia, journalists, were arrested by Tripura Police over their reporting on the communal clashes in Tripura,” the PCI said in a statement.

PCI chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has viewed it with “grave concern” and has taken “suo-motu cognizance” in the matter, the council added.

''Comments from the government of Tripura have been called through the chief secretary and the director general of police,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021