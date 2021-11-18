U.S., Malaysia agree to transparency in semiconductor, manufacturing supply chains

The United States and Malaysia plan to collaborate with industry partners on improving transparency, security and resilience in the semiconductor and manufacturing supply chains, the two countries said on Thursday.

They intend to begin negotiations on a memorandum of cooperation and plan to sign the deal by early 2022, said a joint statement from Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

