Maha: NCB launches hunt for two main accused in Nanded ganja seizure

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau NCB is on the lookout for two main accused involved in the seizure of over 1,000 kg of ganja in Maharashtras Nanded district, an official said on Thursday. The NCB team is currently stationed at Nanded and a search is underway to nab two wanted accused, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) is on the lookout for two main accused involved in the seizure of over 1,000 kg of ganja in Maharashtra's Nanded district, an official said on Thursday. The NCB had on Monday seized 1,127 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore from Manjram in Naigaon taluka, 570 km from here, and arrested two persons. The NCB team is currently stationed at Nanded and a search is underway to nab two wanted accused, the official said. According to sources, one of the main accused has been identified as one Anil Taklu and searches have been conducted to track him down.

Two accused, who were earlier arrested in the case, were sent to judicial custody by the court on Thursday, he said.

The accused allegedly concealed the contraband in iron bars and transported it from Andhra Pradesh in a heavy truck, the official said, adding that the banned substance was believed to be delivered at Jalgaon for onward distribution to other parts of Maharashtra.

The NCB has claimed that the quantity of the drug seized is among the highest in any operation by the Mumbai unit of the agency.

