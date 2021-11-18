MoS Home Nityanand Rai inaugurates family housing complex of CISF in Delhi's Dwarka

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday inaugurated the family housing complex of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dwarka in Delhi. Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF personnel and their families were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Rai said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in a number of welfare efforts for the Central Police Forces and today's programme is also a part of that effort. A total of 768 new houses have been constructed in this family residential complex for the members of CISF." Central Police Welfare Store, Multi-skill Centre, Gymnasium, Shishu Sadan (Creche) and Medical Centre have also been set up in the campus.

"With the availability of this Family Housing Centre, personnel of CISF and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and their families will be able to live comfortably and this will also help in boosting their morale and efficiency," Rai said. MoS Home further said that the CISF is a leading Central Armed Police Force of the country which ensures the safety of important industrial establishments, government buildings, airports, ports, nuclear power plants, space research centres, NTPC, large steel plants, important dams and other mineral mines as well as important persons of the country.

"The versatility of the CISF is also manifested by the fact that it is providing security at 10 embassies and missions of India outside the country as well. The force has been continuously contributing to the United Nations Mission and its work has been consistently appreciated by all," the minister said. "Under this initiative, barrack accommodations have been made available at 22 places for about 13,000 force members posted in the Delhi Metro," he added.

He said that forces like CISF are great examples of realizing the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Unity in Diversity. "It has the representation of all the states and union territories which strengthens the country by providing its services at different places from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from the Arabian Sea to the Myanmar border," he added. (ANI)

