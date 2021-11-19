Left Menu

HPSC deputy secretary, two others arrested by Haryana vigilance bureau

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:02 IST
HPSC deputy secretary, two others arrested by Haryana vigilance bureau
A deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly being involved in manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in a recruitment examination for dental surgeons, the state vigilance bureau said.

The exam was conducted by the HPSC on September 26.

After an FIR was registered in the case on November 17, a raid was conducted and Naveen Kumar from Bhiwani district was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh cash, according to an official release.

Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during investigation, the vigilance officials further arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar district, and seized cash worth Rs 1.07 crore when his house was searched.

Later, the vigilance bureau arrested HCS officer Anil Nagar, posted as Deputy Secretary in Haryana Public Service Commission.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the release said.

