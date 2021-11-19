Left Menu

Gangapur police station in Odisha second best in country

Gangapur inspector Dhiresh Das received the award comprising a trophy and a certificate of appreciation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow.Congratulating Odisha Police for the achievement, the Chief Ministers Office tweeted, It will inspire other police stations of the state to excel in public service. Delhis Sadar Bazar police station was adjudged the best in the country.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:06 IST
Gangapur police station in Odisha second best in country
  • Country:
  • India

The Gangapur Police Station in Odisha’s Ganjam district was on Friday awarded as the second-best in the country and the top in the eastern region. Gangapur inspector Dhiresh Das received the award comprising a trophy and a certificate of appreciation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow.

Congratulating Odisha Police for the achievement, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted, ''It will inspire other police stations of the state to excel in public service.'' Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station was adjudged the best in the country. The Centre has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations across the country with the main objective of improving the quality of policing and making the police stations people-friendly.

A two-member team deputed by the Home Ministry had visited Gangapur on October 2 to assess its achievements in different categories for the award. It had also taken feedback from the public about community policing and the functioning of the police station.

The team had asked about 80 questions, including detection, disposal, and steps taken to prevent various crimes, passport and service verification, and the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System.

The Gangapur inspector has set up a reception centre, comfortable women’s and children’s desk, purified drinking water facility, and sanitary system at the police station, an officer said.

''The service-oriented attitude of the staff helped it in being picked up as the second-best police station in the country,'' Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021