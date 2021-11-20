Two wounded as Dutch police fire warning shots during riots over COVID-19 measures -police
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-11-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 02:55 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Two people were wounded when police fired warning shots during rioting in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.
Several hundred people had gathered in opposition of restrictive measures against the COVID-19 virus.
Also Read: Congestion at Port of Rotterdam seen persisting through 2022
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rotterdam
Advertisement