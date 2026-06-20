Security and logistics set for June 21 NEET-UG re-examination across country

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination is set to commence on June 21, marking a critical juncture for over 22.79 lakh candidates across 5,440 examination centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. Following the widespread controversies and allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses during the initial May 3 test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and local administrations have implemented an unprecedented, multi-layered security and logistical framework to restore the sanctity of the examination process.

The NTA has put in place a comprehensive framework across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations. According to an official release, the agency has installed a staggering 1,38,560 CCTV cameras across more than 95,000 examination rooms. For the first time, these feeds are being monitored virtually at the National, State, and Ministry levels using AI-based tools to flag any anomalies in real-time. To combat electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been deployed.

The scale of human mobilisation is equally massive, with over 2 lakh personnel, including 6,700 observers, 38,795 frisking staff, and 48,448 personnel for biometric verification. In a bid to ensure a "student-first" approach, the NTA has doubled biometric manpower and introduced face authentication. Furthermore, the agency has coordinated with the Indian Air Force, the Department of Posts, and paramilitary forces for the secure transport of materials via GPS-enabled vehicles.

The examination also became a major flashpoint for the opposition. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the NTA following a major administrative lapse where a Nagpur-based student, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, was initially allotted a centre in Abu Dhabi despite opting for local centres. Gandhi described the system as "nothing but extortion of an entire generation's money, time, and mental peace," asserting that an agency that cannot provide a centre in a child's own city has "no right to conduct exams." While NTA DG Abhishek Singh clarified that the Nagpur-Abu Dhabi discrepancy was rectified within 48 hours and the student was re-allotted a centre in Nagpur, the incident drew widespread criticism.

Former Maharashtra Education Minister Anees Ahmed termed it a "serious lapse," while Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the competence of the Centre. Kharge remarked, "This is the first time I am seeing that they have deployed armed forces to conduct exams. This shows the competence level of the government."

Amidst the administrative chaos, compounding the atmosphere of high-stakes pressure, the medical entrance controversy took a tragic turn in Indore, where a young NEET aspirant, Avantika Maurya, allegedly died by suicide. Her father, Dr. Banshilal Maurya, a Medical Officer, made a heart-wrenching appeal to other parents and students to remain positive, reminding them that "exams are just a part of life."

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, the administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order. SP City Pramod Kumar confirmed that Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) would join local police in escorting question papers. In Ajmer, ASP Himanshu Jangid detailed that 300 police personnel would guard 15 centres, with armed guards stationed at strong rooms.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar DC Akshay Labroo confirmed coordinated efforts with security agencies to ensure SOP adherence. Similarly, Bhopal's Additional Collector Prakash Chandra Shakya reported that 32 centres would accommodate 13,774 students under a two-layered security system involving local police and NTA-authorised agencies.

In Haveri, Karnataka, DC Vijayamahantesh B Danammanavar confirmed that 2,530 students would appear across five centres secured by Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF), whereas in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, DM Santosh Kumar Sharma reported that magistrates and police have been deployed at six centres for 2,744 candidates. "Staff have been properly trained, and all centres have been inspected and sanitised," Sharma said. Several states have even prioritised candidate comfort to mitigate the effects of the prevailing heatwave. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all 97 centres in the capital would feature "cooling zones" for parents, offering water, ORS, Shikanji, and first-aid. She also announced free travel for NEET candidates on all DTC buses upon showing their admit cards.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also announced free transportation for aspirants through HRTC buses. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, DM Manish Kumar Verma confirmed that medical teams and ambulances have been stationed at all 47 centres, with subsidised fare rates being strictly enforced for students.

A day ahead of the test, mock drills were also conducted in several states. In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Principal Hitesh Diwan of Jagannath Rao Dani Girls School noted that everything from furniture cleanliness to wall clock synchronisation was being checked. In Agartala, DIG Rati Rajan Debnath conducted a joint review of frisking and storage systems, declaring the preparations "satisfactory."

Ambala DCP Jagbir Singh reported the establishment of 11 police checkpoints and the installation of jammers across seven centres. The NTA has also introduced candidate-centric updates, such as providing additional rough-work pages at the beginning of booklets for left-handed candidates and ensuring a wall clock is visible in every room.

Meanwhile, offering a rare moment of calm amidst the domestic tension, the Singapore High Commissioner, HC Wong, took to X to encourage Indian students, posting: "Deep Breath. Exhale. Smile. Aap yah kar sakte hain." As candidates prepare for the pen-and-paper examination, which will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, the NTA has issued a final advisory: candidates must report to their centres between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM, as gates will close promptly at 1:30 PM.

To mitigate the pressure surrounding the re-examination, the NTA has appealed to all stakeholders to help maintain a calm and supportive environment for the 22 lakh aspirants. (ANI)