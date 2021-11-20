Left Menu

Maha: Three held for multiple cases of house break-in, theft

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-11-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 10:19 IST
Maha: Three held for multiple cases of house break-in, theft
With the arrest of three persons, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra claimed to have detected at least 12 cases of house break-in and theft.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Virar), Ramchandra Deshmukh on Friday said all these offences had been registered at Virar police station in 2021. ''The police teams visited the crime spots and studied the modus operandi of these incidents. Based on the intelligence inputs, we zeroed in on the accused and nabbed them,'' he said.

The accused were identified as Sohel Usman Khan (20), Kartik Sushil Singh (24) and Miraj Mazhar Khan (21), Deshmukh said.

Valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh were recovered from the trio, he said, adding that investigation into these cases is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

