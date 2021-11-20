Saudi-led coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, Saudi state news agency (SPA) quoted the coalition as saying on Saturday.

The operation hit weapons depots, air defence systems and drones' communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces, the coalition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)