Saudi-led coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:16 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, Saudi state news agency (SPA) quoted the coalition as saying on Saturday.
The operation hit weapons depots, air defence systems and drones' communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces, the coalition said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia recall home-based players for Saudi World Cup qualifier
Modest start for Indian trio in Saudi; Ko and Ciganda lead
Soccer-Australia to meet high-flying Saudis without Mooy, Rogic
FOCUS-Saudi import ban deals another blow to reeling Lebanese industry
Saudi air defences intercept and destroy drone launched toward Abha airport -SPA