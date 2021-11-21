Several kg ganja, its plants recovered from mutt in Pune district, self-proclaimed godman held

Police have recovered 10 kg ganja, its saplings as well as deer skin and horns from a mutt in Shirur tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district and arrested a self-proclaimed godman in this connection, an official said on Sunday. The recovery was made following a raid conducted late on Saturday night, he said. ''Based on a tip-off, the Shirur police raided the mutt of self-proclaimed godman Shantaram Dhobale, 53, a resident of Kathapur Khurd village in the tehsil,'' the official said. Inspector Sureshkumar Raut of Shirur police station said, ''During the raid, 10 kg ganja, 14 ganja saplings, a skin of sambar deer and three horns were recovered. The total quantity of ganja recovered from saplings and other places weighs around 41.445 kg. The operation was carried out throughout the night and the accused was arrested.'' Dhobale was produced before a local court, which remanded in police custody for three days, he said.

