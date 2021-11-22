Sudan's Hamdok says he's free to form technocrat gov't -Al Jazeera
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-11-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 01:33 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday the political deal he signed with the military grants him complete freedom in forming a government of technocrats, Al Jazeera TV reported.
Earlier on Sunday, Sudan's military reinstated Hamdok and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdalla Hamdok
- Hamdok
- Sudan
Advertisement