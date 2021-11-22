Sudan's Hamdok says he's free to form technocrat gov't -Al Jazeera

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday the political deal he signed with the military grants him complete freedom in forming a government of technocrats, Al Jazeera TV reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Sudan's military reinstated Hamdok and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup.

