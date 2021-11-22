Left Menu

Alwar Municipal Council chairperson, son held on bribery charges

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:08 IST
The chairperson of Alwar Municipal Council and her son were on Monday arrested allegedly for taking bribe of Rs 80,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Beena Gupta and her son Kuldeep Gupta had demanded bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh as a commission for development works done in the area.

The complaint was verified and Kuldeep was arrested red-handed taking bribe of Rs 80,000 and Beena was also subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

