Param Bir Singh was told to take back complaint against Anil Deshmukh, says his lawyer

Advocate Puneet Bali, who is representing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Supreme Court, alleged that his client was told to take back his complaint against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Bali also said that the former Police Commissioner had also appealed in Bombay High Court over victimisation after he wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to ANI, Bali said, "Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh has appealed to the court that he is being victimised since he has written to CBI. Sanjay Pandey told him that if he takes back the complaint against the then home minister then things will settle for him." "He was told if he did not do it, then he will face cases. So listening to our detailed arguments, Supreme Court has given notice to CBI and Maharashtra and provided interim protection to him from arrest," he said.

The apex court on Monday granted Singh interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Singh to join the investigation and issued notices to the Maharashtra government and CBI on Singh's plea. The apex court now posted the case for hearing on December 6.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

