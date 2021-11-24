Libya's election commission says Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is ineligible as election candidate

Libya's election commission said Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was ineligible as a presidential election candidate in an initial ruling, according to a list sent by an official from the commission on Wednesday.

The commission released the full list of names it deemed eligible to stand in the election pending an appeal process in which the final decision will rest with Libya's judiciary.

Also Read: World powers press for Libya elections but disputes remain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)