Left Menu

Support to Working for Families tax credits passed into law

Revenue Minister David Parker said the measures would lift the incomes of those receiving the Family Tax Credit, the Best Start Tax Credit and the Minimum Family Tax credit. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:02 IST
Support to Working for Families tax credits passed into law
The Working for Families increases, announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this month, will apply from 1 April 2022. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A boost to Working for Families tax credits, as part of a package of financial support that will see 346,000 families better off, has been passed into law late last night.

Revenue Minister David Parker said the measures would lift the incomes of those receiving the Family Tax Credit, the Best Start Tax Credit and the Minimum Family Tax credit.

"People receiving the Family Tax Credit will be better off by almost $15 a week for the eldest child in a family and around $13 a week for subsequent children. In addition, the Best Start Tax Credit will increase from $60 to $65 per week, while the Minimum Family Tax Credit will increase by approximately $34 per week," David Parker said.

The Taxation (COVID-19 Support Payments and Working for Families Tax Credits) Act will also increase the abatement rate for the Family Tax Credit and the In-Work Tax Credit to ensure support is targeted to lower-income families, who need it most.

"This change will mean that those with family income of less than $40,000 benefit the most, with an average increase of $26 a week," he said.

The legislation also introduces a new COVID-19 Support Payment Framework to ensure that future COVID-19 support payments schemes are more flexible and are no longer dependant on a change to Alert levels to trigger them.

"Because we're going to be shifting from the Alert Level Framework to the COVID-19 Protection Framework, the rules governing how and when COVID-19 support payment schemes can be activated must also be adapted to ensure this support can continue to be available for businesses, if required," David Parker said.

The Working for Families increases, announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this month, will apply from 1 April 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021