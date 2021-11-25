France's neighbours, including UK, could do more to tackle human trafficking -Darmanin
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that Britain, Belgium, and Germany could do more to help France tackle the illegal migrants and the human trafficking issues.
Speaking after 27 migrants died Wednesday when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel, Darmanin said again on RTL radio that those migrants were "often attracted" by Britain's labor market.
