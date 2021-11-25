Left Menu

France's neighbours, including UK, could do more to tackle human trafficking -Darmanin

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:28 IST
France's neighbours, including UK, could do more to tackle human trafficking -Darmanin
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that Britain, Belgium, and Germany could do more to help France tackle the illegal migrants and the human trafficking issues.

Speaking after 27 migrants died Wednesday when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel, Darmanin said again on RTL radio that those migrants were "often attracted" by Britain's labor market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021