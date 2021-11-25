Left Menu

Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement bodys annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates interior ministry, was elected for one four-year term.

Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body's annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.

Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates' interior ministry, was elected for one four-year term. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE.

The vote for president was being closely watched since the first-ever Chinese president of the body, Meng Hongwei, vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. It subsequently emerged that he had been detained, accused of bribery and other alleged crimes.

