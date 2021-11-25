Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president
Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement bodys annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates interior ministry, was elected for one four-year term.
- Country:
- Turkey
Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body's annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.
Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates' interior ministry, was elected for one four-year term. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE.
The vote for president was being closely watched since the first-ever Chinese president of the body, Meng Hongwei, vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. It subsequently emerged that he had been detained, accused of bribery and other alleged crimes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega centre, rounded-up runaways
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station; NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025 and more
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
The 2021 Global Mayors' Forum Serial Events Unveils 800 Chinese and International Participants' Focus on the Guangzhou Moment
South rejects refugee claims by Chinese-N. Korean defectors