Technology and resources without sense of responsibility can’t rejuvenate rivers: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. the alliance should work on peoples participation, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.

''Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. It was due to their sense of responsibility,'' the minister said while launching River Cities Alliance (RCA) here.

RCA is platform for 30 Indian cities on the banks of the river or with rivers passing through them to discuss and exchange information for sustainable management of urban rivers.

''Only technology and resources cannot do it (rejuvenate rivers). Ultimately, we have to connect people with the rivers... the alliance should work on people's participation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

