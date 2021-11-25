Duo arrested for cheating AIIMS of Rs 13.80 crore

Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 13.80 crore at a hospital here on account of purchase of linen items which were not delivered, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bijender Kumar (52), a storekeeper with AIIMS; and Naveen Kumar (33), a contractual employee posted as programme assistant in the office of Atul Kumar, ex chief at Dr Rajender Prasad Eye Centre, AIIMS, they said.

An investigation into the matter revealed that the duo issued forged supply orders in connivance with the accused firm. The two were arrested on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

''In response to the forged supply orders, the accused firm submitted only invoices and delivery challans without physical delivery of goods. After getting the bills of ‘sham deliveries’ sanctioned, the cheated amount used to be transferred to the account of the accused firm,'' he said.

According to police, a case was registered based on preliminary inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after it received a complaint from Anoop Daga, Medical Superintendent at Rajender Prasad Eye Centre, All India Institute of Medical Scineces (AIIMS), Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R K Singh said, ''Scrutiny of e-way bills revealed that vehicles shown as used for delivery of goods to AIIMS never delivered the same on any of the dates mentioned on the bills. Scrutiny of GPS logs of the vehicles which appeared on the e-way bills showed their locations out of Delhi.” PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)