Maha: Man's body found in plastic drum

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:37 IST
Maha: Man's body found in plastic drum
The body of an unidentified man aged 30 to 35 years was found dumped in a plastic drum on roadside here in Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said the highly decomposed body has been sent for postmortem at a government hospital.

Some passers-by in the Usgaon area of Virar experienced foul smell emanating from the roadside drum and informed the police.

Preliminary probe indicates the victim was strangulated and his body was packed in the drum along with waste clothes, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

