Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya, review development plans today
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday to review the development plans in the district, sources said.
He will reach Ayodhya around 3 pm.
The Chief Minister will also participate in the mass marriage program being organized by the Labor Department and will bless the married couples. (ANI)
