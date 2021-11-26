Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya, review development plans today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday to review the development plans in the district, sources said.

He will reach Ayodhya around 3 pm.

The Chief Minister will also participate in the mass marriage program being organized by the Labor Department and will bless the married couples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)