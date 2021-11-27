Left Menu

Tunisian police say they shot, wounded extremist trying to attack them

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 04:21 IST
Tunisian police on Friday shot and wounded an extremist who sought to attack them with a knife and cleaver in the capital, authorities said. The 31-year-old man, whose identity was not disclosed, shouted, "God is great. You are infidels," as he ran toward police officers near the interior ministry, the ministry said in a statement.

Witnesses and local media said police shot the man in the leg and arrested him. The man, who was previously labelled an extremist by the government, was taken to hospital and is being investigated by an anti-terrorism unit, officials said. Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and they have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur, Western diplomats say.

The last major attacks in Tunisia took place in 2015 when militants killed scores of people in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse.

