Left Menu

Councilman: Person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

A person was shot during an apparent fight at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said. Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday.

PTI | Durham | Updated: 27-11-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 04:27 IST
Councilman: Person shot at crowded North Carolina mall
  • Country:
  • United States

A person was shot during an apparent fight at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said. Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

The Durham Police Department issued a news release confirming there was a shooting that led to the mall being evacuated.

''There is no further threat at the mall,'' the statement said.

The mall said on its website that it was closed until further notice but did not elaborate.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Shoppers told the television station that crowds of people began to run out of the mall after the noisy altercation that began with yelling and included what sounded like gunshots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021