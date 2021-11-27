Russian court remands mine director, inspectors in custody after deadly accident

A court in Siberia on Saturday remanded five people in custody for two months to face charges related to a mining accident that killed more than 50 people this week. Three managers of the Listvyazhnaya mine, including its director, were ordered to remain in custody until late January for flouting industrial safety standards, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor's office said.

The court also ordered two safety inspectors, who had issued a certificate for the mine this month but had not actually checked the facility, to remain in custody until late January. The accident, which regional authorities say was likely caused by a methane explosion, claimed the lives of 51 people, including five rescuers who were sent to bring out dozens of men stuck deep underground.

The health ministry said on Saturday that 60 people were being treated in hospital for injuries sustained at the mine, TASS news agency reported. The accident at the mine, located some 3,500 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow in the Kemerovo region, was Russia's worst since 2010 when explosions killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same region.

