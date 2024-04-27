Kremlin, commenting on Blinken lobbying China on Russia, says Moscow and Beijing ties to continue

The Kremlin shrugged off a trip to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken durig which he raised concerns about Chinese support for Russia's military, saying Moscow and Beijing would continue to develop their own ties.

Blinken raised concerns on Friday about China's support for Russia's military, one of the many issues threatening to sour the recent improvement in relations between the world's biggest economies.

