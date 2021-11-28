Left Menu

Drug peddler Ajmal Totla, having multiple cases against him, nabbed by Mumbai police

On November 20, the police had arrested two persons, Arif Nasir Shaikh 39 and Atik Hamid Shaikh alias Itlli 28, both residents of Dharavi area here, and seized 13 gm of mephedrone and Rs 4.13 lakh in cash from them, he said.A police team had on that day found an SUV, with around four people onboard, parked on a footpath near a building in Mahim area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:23 IST
Drug peddler Ajmal Totla, having multiple cases against him, nabbed by Mumbai police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested drug peddler Ajmal Totla, who has multiple cases registered against him, an official said on Sunday.

He was nabbed from Sion area here on Friday in connection with a case of seizure of mephedrone earlier this month, the official said.

Notably, Totla's name was also mentioned by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a drugs case during a press conference recently wherein the NCP leader had also referred to a woman drug peddler- Rubina Niyazu Sheikh. On November 20, the police had arrested two persons, Arif Nasir Shaikh (39) and Atik Hamid Shaikh alias Itlli (28), both residents of Dharavi area here, and seized 13 gm of mephedrone and Rs 4.13 lakh in cash from them, he said.

A police team had on that day found an SUV, with around four people onboard, parked on a footpath near a building in Mahim area. When those people started running away, the police caught two of them, the official said. Later, the police seized drugs, cash, a high-end mobile phone and their car, he said.

The police were searching for Totla in connection with that case and managed to nab him on Friday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021