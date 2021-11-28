Left Menu

Britain needs French cooperation to tackle Channel migrant crisis, says health minister

Britain needs French cooperation to try to stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday, defending a letter Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to the French president. "It must stop. Now of course we can't just do it on our own, we do need the cooperation of the French ... I hope the French will...

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:34 IST
Britain needs French cooperation to tackle Channel migrant crisis, says health minister
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain needs French cooperation to try to stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday, defending a letter Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to the French president.

"It must stop. Now of course we can't just do it on our own, we do need the cooperation of the French ... I hope the French will... work with us," Javid told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021