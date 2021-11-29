Left Menu

33% wells registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0 to 2 metres: Govt

About 33 per cent of wells registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0 to 2 metres, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday, noting that decline of more than four metres has also been observed in few pockets of cities like Delhi, Chennai, Allahabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu said the Central Ground Water Board CGWB is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country, including metro cities, on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:13 IST
33% wells registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0 to 2 metres: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

About 33 per cent of wells registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0 to 2 metres, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday, noting that decline of more than four metres has also been observed in few pockets of cities like Delhi, Chennai, Allahabad, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu said the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country, including metro cities, on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells. ''In order to assess the decline in water level on a long-term basis, the water level data collected by CGWB during November 2020 has been compared with the decadal average (2010-2019),'' he said in a written response. The minister further said the analysis of water level data indicated that about 33 per cent of the wells monitored have registered decline in ground water levels in the range of 0–2 metres. ''Decline of more than 4 metres has also been observed in a few pockets of Delhi, Chennai, Indore, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Jaipur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow,'' he added. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021