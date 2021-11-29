Indian held in Nepal with hashish

An Indian national was on Monday arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs, the police said.

Rambalak Shah, 65, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Birgunj along with 2.5 kgs of hashish, according to the Nepal Police headquarters.

The police nabbed him while he was traveling on a bicycle from Birgunj to Raxaul carrying the narcotic drug.

He had tied the drug in a packet around his body. The police have initiated legal action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)