Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus - Belarusian agency
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Belarus in a phone call on Monday with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.
Russia has backed its ally Belarus in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at the Belarusian-Polish border.
