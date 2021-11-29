Left Menu

Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus - Belarusian agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:23 IST
Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus - Belarusian agency
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Belarus in a phone call on Monday with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Russia has backed its ally Belarus in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at the Belarusian-Polish border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021