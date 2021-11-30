Man gets life imprisonment for murdering minor boy in Chhattisgarh village

A court here in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for abducting and murdering a seven-year-old son of his neighbour over a dispute with the deceased's family in 2017.

The court of the 11th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Yashwant Wasnikar, convicted Prem Singh alias Raju, a resident of Deori village under the Dharsinva police station limits, for abduction and murder of the boy, who was also a resident of the same village, and awarded him life imprisonment, said additional government pleader Aditya Jha.

Singh was handed a life term under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and a Rs 2,000 fine was imposed. The court handed him 10-year imprisonment under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and slapped Rs 1,000 fine. He was also found guilty under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and sentenced to three years in jail. The court directed him to pay the fine of Rs 1,000, Jha said. All these sentences will run concurrently. During the investigation, Singh revealed that he had strangulated the boy and later set his body on fire to destroy evidence.

